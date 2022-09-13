ENC “Waterfowl Man” reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many of us know Her Majesty The Queen from the television screen or the newspaper, but how many can say they spent one-on-one time as an adviser to the royal grounds?

That happens to be the case for one Eastern Carolina man.

Mike Lubbock is an award winning waterfowl breeder and spends his days as the executive director of Sylvan Heights Bird Park in Halifax County.

But in the 1970s, Mike was breeding birds on a whole other continent. He worked as a curator for the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust in England when he was called upon by the queen.

Lubbock joins Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three to share how he solved her majesty’s Red-breasted geese problem.

Mike Lubbock was tasked with breeding red-breasted geese for Queen Elizabeth in the 1970s. (WITN)

I drove out on a Sunday and basically what I did was went out on the grounds with the main gardener and then I had an audience with the queen at 11 o’clock,” Lubbock remembers. “I felt a little tap on my shoulder. That was the secretary saying it was time for me to leave. I got up and bowed and backed my way out of the office. As soon as the doors were closed I said, ‘Whew!’”

Lubbock was later invited back to the grounds for a garden party.

“When we left the garden party, I said to my wife, ‘ If these bird don’t breed, I guess my next stop is the tower or London!’”

Lubbock’s work has landed him in the International Wild Waterfowl Association’s Hall of Fame.

You can find him at Sylvan Heights Tuesday through Sunday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.