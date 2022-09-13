ECU women’s basketball drafts new teammate

Seven year old Anna Grace Pickett newest Pirate
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball added a draft pick Tuesday on campus. Anna Grace Pickett is a seven year old who has type one Diabetes. The players got to do some interview questions with their new teammate and coach McNeill shared why Anna Grace’s fight hits home.

“East Carolina University is drafting Anna Grace Pickett on to the women’s basketball team. Anna Grace’s strength and courage is an inspiration to the team,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill.

(What do you want to be for Halloween this year?)

A Pirate..

“Checking her own pressure, giving her own shots. I watched my dad do that. I know what Anna Grace has to go through just from watching it and watching my dad,” McNeill says, “Just the perseverance and strength that she showed was definitely an inspiration for me it motivated me.”

Anna Grace given a jersey, number 11, to be part of the Pirates team.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
The bridge spans Chicod Creek in Pitt County.
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations

Latest News

ECU ready for fight from Camels
ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night
Greene Central senior soccer star Ariel Nunez is our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete
Sports Spotlight: Greene Central’s Nunez leader of the Rams boys soccer herd
HBCU Go Sports
HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt