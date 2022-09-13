ECU women’s basketball drafts new teammate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball added a draft pick Tuesday on campus. Anna Grace Pickett is a seven year old who has type one Diabetes. The players got to do some interview questions with their new teammate and coach McNeill shared why Anna Grace’s fight hits home.

“East Carolina University is drafting Anna Grace Pickett on to the women’s basketball team. Anna Grace’s strength and courage is an inspiration to the team,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill.

(What do you want to be for Halloween this year?)

A Pirate..

“Checking her own pressure, giving her own shots. I watched my dad do that. I know what Anna Grace has to go through just from watching it and watching my dad,” McNeill says, “Just the perseverance and strength that she showed was definitely an inspiration for me it motivated me.”

Anna Grace given a jersey, number 11, to be part of the Pirates team.

