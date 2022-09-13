ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a solid win over Old Dominion Saturday. The Pirates back to work preparing to face off this week with 1-1 FCS Campbell at home. They are not taking the Fighting Camels lightly just because they play in the FCS.

“They’re a good football team. I could care less which classification they are or we are they are a good football team. That’s the big thing we got to have a good week of practice,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “They are an old team with a lot of guys who have played a lot of snaps. They have a dynamic quarterback... They were 3 and 1 last year when he got injured. He missed the rest of the season.”

ECU and Campbell square off this Saturday at 6 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

