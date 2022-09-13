ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night

Campbell at ECU Saturday 6 PM
ECU ready for fight from Camels
ECU ready for fight from Camels(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a solid win over Old Dominion Saturday. The Pirates back to work preparing to face off this week with 1-1 FCS Campbell at home. They are not taking the Fighting Camels lightly just because they play in the FCS.

“They’re a good football team. I could care less which classification they are or we are they are a good football team. That’s the big thing we got to have a good week of practice,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “They are an old team with a lot of guys who have played a lot of snaps. They have a dynamic quarterback... They were 3 and 1 last year when he got injured. He missed the rest of the season.”

ECU and Campbell square off this Saturday at 6 PM at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
The bridge spans Chicod Creek in Pitt County.
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations

Latest News

Anna Grace Pickett newest Pirate women's basketball team member
ECU women’s basketball drafts new teammate
Greene Central senior soccer star Ariel Nunez is our Pepsi Sports Spotlight athlete
Sports Spotlight: Greene Central’s Nunez leader of the Rams boys soccer herd
HBCU Go Sports
HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt