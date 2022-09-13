ECU has plenty of positive takeaways from their week two win over ODU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football announced today their game against Navy on Saturday September 24th will be a 6 PM kickoff.

The Pirates have really come on in the second half each of their first two games.

ECU pulled away from ODU on Saturday night giving no quarter in the fourth quarter.

“We have made it a mindset thing. We do some things where it is part of our conditioning where it is really focused on the tail end and we make the end of it the hardest,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “We talk about it being the 4th quarter and how we want to win that part of the ballgame. This team is kind of built for that.”

“We are not going to take any single play off as long as we are on the field. Marshall last year gave us a lot of confidence in that,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Even last week we were down 21-7 at the half to a top 15 team in the country. We could have easily folded and we didn’t. We have a lot of fight in us and we are never going to give up.”

The Pirates had twice the time of possession as ODU Saturday. Nearly a perfect balance on offense meant long sustained scoring drives.

“Almost a 40 minute time of possession. I haven’t had that since we were running the triple option,” says Houston, “That’s pretty impressive 10 of 19 on third down, 2 of 3 on 4th down. Really good job by our offense.”

Georgia transfer Jaylen Johnson had a bit of a coming out party with 9 receptions for 93 yards.

“Them four years at Georgia I learned alot from them guys just learning,” says Jaylen Johnson, “I have seen the standard and I just only know one standard. I just try to uphold it every time I touch the field.”

Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell both had two touchdowns and combined for nearly 225 yards rushing. They were happy to see the next head to the hydra running back monster emerge.

“Backs got going. Everybody got a glimpse of Marlon Gunn tonight. You have been hearing me talk about him, everybody got a glimpse of him,” Houston says, “Should have got in the box but that’s the only negative on that one.”

“He said after he got those first two hits he was ready to go,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “He kept chopping all week and it paid off.”

The defense played stellar for the most part. Julius Wood had 3 tackles and his first pick.

“It was exciting. I knew I was going to get it the ball was in the air. I knew it was going to change the momentum of the game for my teammates, my brothers,” says Julius Wood, “I knew I had to make the play, when it was in the air I just had to go get it. Once I did it momentum switched.”

Plenty of positives to take away as they focus on FCS Campbell this week. One major one was Owen Daffer who hit both his field goals in the win.

“Excited for Owen. Wasn’t his fault, he doesn’t protect, wasn’t his fault. He did a good job hitting his kicks.”

They did have two extra points blocked which is what he meant by not his fault.

