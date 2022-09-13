Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year

Gas stations in New Bern are listing prices at $2.98 a gallon.
Gas stations in New Bern are listing prices at $2.98 a gallon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year.

WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.

In Greenville, cheaper prices range between $3.02 and $3.08 according to GasBuddy. The Kinston area is seeing some of the highest prices in Eastern Carolina. The lower prices range between $3.15 and $3.19.

According to AAA, this time last year the state average was $2.95 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67. The national average is down 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

