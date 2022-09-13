Drink tampering & sexual assault reported at ECU Theta Chi frat house

This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville in 2021.
This is the Theta Chi House on West 5th Street in Greenville in 2021.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An alert sent out by East Carolina University says university police got a report Tuesday of an alleged drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi fraternity house.

The alert says that the drink tampering and sexual assault took place on Aug. 20th and that the alleged perpetrator is known to the victim.

“Sex offenses are treated with seriousness on our campus. There are free confidential and private resources available to provide supportive measures through both the university disciplinary and criminal processes to all parties,” the alert further states.

The university reminds people to not accept drinks at social gatherings and to report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case
Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville...
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months
The bridge spans Chicod Creek in Pitt County.
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations

Latest News

ECU drafts 7 year old
ECU drafts 7 year old
‘It grows the local economy’: Albert J. Ellis Airport awarded millions in grant funding
Board members look to possibly remove high honor from graduation
Pitt Co. school board considers removing valedictorian/salutatorian speakers from graduations
Students work at ECU Isley Innovation Hub
‘Very helpful’: ECU Isley Innovation Hub offers space for aspiring entrepreneurs