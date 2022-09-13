Drink tampering & sexual assault reported at ECU Theta Chi frat house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An alert sent out by East Carolina University says university police got a report Tuesday of an alleged drink tampering of two people, one of which led to a sexual assault at the Theta Chi fraternity house.

The alert says that the drink tampering and sexual assault took place on Aug. 20th and that the alleged perpetrator is known to the victim.

“Sex offenses are treated with seriousness on our campus. There are free confidential and private resources available to provide supportive measures through both the university disciplinary and criminal processes to all parties,” the alert further states.

The university reminds people to not accept drinks at social gatherings and to report any suspicious or criminal activity as soon as possible.

