Albert J. Ellis awarded millions in grant funding

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern North Carolina airport has received nearly $11 million from federal and state sources that will go towards improvements.

According to county leaders, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners accepted a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grant totaling $8,420,073 for Albert J. Ellis Airport.

They say the airport will use the money for a runway rehabilitation project.

“Airport runways are among some of the most critical and utilized infrastructure at airports. With aircraft weighing upwards of 300,000 pounds zooming down at over 150 knots this pavement experiences forces, unlike most roadways. It is normal for the pavement to be rehabilitated every 10-20 years and the cost of paving has tracked with oil, making the financial support provided by the FAA and NCDOT immensely valuable.”

Albert J. Ellis Airport Direction, Chris White

The state has also allocated $2,462,397 in the recent state budget for additional airport improvements at OAJ. This funding will fuel future hanger development, updated navigational aids, and new and upgraded facilities.

Officials say recent grants combined with last year’s approved state funding are designed to boost the quality of life and benefit economic development efforts in Onslow County.

