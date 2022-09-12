State Supreme Court to hear voter ID arguments next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Another divided ruling has been issued by North Carolina’s Supreme Court related to photo voter identification.

The justices ruled 4-3 - with registered Democrats in the majority - that oral arguments over the constitutionality of a 2018 voter ID law will be held next month.

Friday’s order grants a request by minority voters who sued to overturn the law approved by the General Assembly. Republicans could retake the court’s majority if they win one of two seats in November.

Last month the court ruled 4-3 it was possible that a constitutional amendment mandating photo ID - separate from the challenged law - could be struck down.

