Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents

(KKCO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program.

The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families.

The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:

  • Alleviate housing conditions that pose an imminent threat to the life or safety of very low-income homeowners with special needs.
  • Provide accessibility modifications and other repairs for special accessibility needs like wheelchair ramps to prevent displacement.

Residents who earn less than 50% of the area median income and who own and live in a single-family home within the city limits are eligible for this yearly assistance. The single-person income limit is $14,050 and the four-person household limit is $33,450.

The annual application period runs through Oct. 7.

Eligible repairs include flooring, plumbing, electrical and HVAC system upgrades, roof repair or replacement, lead, mold, or asbestos abatement, as well as accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps, handrails and grab bars, kitchen and bathroom adaptations, and door alterations.

For more information, you can click here or call (252) 972-1100

