Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bridge will be closed starting this week as crews begin work to replace it.

The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is being replaced causing the road to be closed.

The DOT will close the road around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday to demolish the 47-year-old bridge and reconstruct a new one.

This will cause a 7.3-mile detour that will send drivers to Boyds Road, Blackjack Grimesland Bridge Road, Chicod Street, Pitt Street, and Beaufort Street.

The new bridge is set to open to traffic by the end of the year.

Drivers should be cautious near the work site and plan for a longer commute using the detour.

