Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims.

Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday.

In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their personal bank accounts using forged checks. Detectives were able to get copies of more than 10 checks and follow up with multiple search warrants to help identify suspects.

On August 24 and August 25, Jacqueline Barr, 20, of Greenville was arrested. She was already on active probation for convictions on 27 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for similar acts.

On September 8, Nyja Hemby, 20, of Greenville was charged as a codefendant with Barr.

Jacqueline Barr / Nyja Hemby (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

Now, all three women have been charged with the following crimes:

Forgery of instrument (8 Counts)

Uttering forged instrument (8 Counts)

Identity theft (8 Counts)

Obtaining property by false pretenses (8 Counts)

Felony conspiracy (8 Counts)

Barr was given a $225,000 secured bond, Hemby’s bond was set at $235,000 secured, while Murray’s bond was $335,000 secured.

Deputies say additional charges and arrests are pending in this ongoing investigation.

