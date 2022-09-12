Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

Myshyla Murray
Myshyla Murray(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A third woman has been charged in a fraud case where deputies say thousands of dollars were withdrawn from the checking accounts of victims.

Pitt County deputies say Myshyla Murray, of Greenville, was arrested on Friday.

In early July, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the fraud. The victims reported that more than $10,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from their personal bank accounts using forged checks. Detectives were able to get copies of more than 10 checks and follow up with multiple search warrants to help identify suspects.

On August 24 and August 25, Jacqueline Barr, 20, of Greenville was arrested. She was already on active probation for convictions on 27 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses for similar acts.

On September 8, Nyja Hemby, 20, of Greenville was charged as a codefendant with Barr.

Jacqueline Barr / Nyja Hemby
Jacqueline Barr / Nyja Hemby(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)

Now, all three women have been charged with the following crimes:

  • Forgery of instrument (8 Counts)
  • Uttering forged instrument (8 Counts)
  • Identity theft (8 Counts)
  • Obtaining property by false pretenses (8 Counts)
  • Felony conspiracy (8 Counts)

Barr was given a $225,000 secured bond, Hemby’s bond was set at $235,000 secured, while Murray’s bond was $335,000 secured.

Deputies say additional charges and arrests are pending in this ongoing investigation.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
Bodie Island Lighthouse
Cape Hatteras celebrating 150th anniversary of Bodie Island Lighthouse