North Carolina gas prices continue to fall for thirteenth straight week.

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to slowly fall across the U.S. including North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina have dropped 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39, according to GasBuddy. Prices in the Tarheel state are 26 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 today. The national average is down 26 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

Locally, average prices in Eastern Carolina are also seeing a decline. The average price per gallon in New Bern is now sitting at $3.28. That is down from $3.37 last week but 35 cents higher than a year ago.

Prices in Jacksonville are slightly higher. The average per gallon is now at $3.32 down 12 cents from a week ago but 41 cents higher than last year.

