Nonprofit organizations expand to serve more people in need

Martha’s Mission Cupboard of Morehead City has added a 24/7 accessible “blessing box” outside of its building for nonperishable toiletries and food items for homeless or food-insecure community members to access after hours.(Deric Rush/WITN)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Outreach organizations in several parts of Eastern Carolina have expanded resources after seeing an increased need for food security due to record high inflation hikes.

Martha’s Mission Cupboard of Morehead City has added a 24/7 accessible “blessing box” outside of its building for nonperishable toiletries and food items for homeless or food-insecure community members to access after hours.

The United Way of Onslow County was recently donated a building by the Brigade Boys & Girls Club. The two-story building is the old town hall and volunteer fire department.

Raquel Painter of the county’s United Way said the building is “definitely a blessing but it is a necessity.”

Officials with the organization say 70 more school-aged children in Onslow County have been deemed homeless this year, raising the total to 353 in the county.

The county United Way says it hopes to raise $350,000 for renovations on the building that it hopes to have completed by the fall semester of the 2023-2024 school year.

Volunteers at Martha’s Mission explained why the addition is so valuable.

“I just feel like if they can come here anytime, 24/7, pick up a little bit of food, feed their children...” Joanna Broadhurst of Martha’s Mission said.

Martha’s Mission accepts donations on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the week. While the bottom floor of the building will be for the Children Health Eating on Weekends (CHEW) Program, the second floor of the old town hall and volunteer fire department will be used as a central location for the Onslow County Volunteer Resource Center.

