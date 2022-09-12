New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has placed in the top 30% of U.S. schools for veterans in a new ranking by Military Times.

This year, ECU was 26th out of 62 schools in the Southeast, 78th among 223 public universities, and 93rd out of 311 schools across the nation. ECU placed in the top 30% overall, in the top 35% among public universities, and in the top 50% in the Southeast.

ECU was one of 12 schools in North Carolina included in the annual Best for Vets guide.

ECU was the first campus in North Carolina with a VetSuccess On Campus counselor, a program funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In addition, ECU offers a veteran-specific orientation and COAD 1000 seminar, mentoring programs, and a Veteran Leadership Academy.

ECU moved up in the rankings since 2021, when it was 47th in the Southeast, 160th among public universities, and 203rd overall. ECU has been included several times in the decade since the rankings were created as a resource for veterans to help with their educational decisions.

