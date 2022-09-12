New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor.

The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction for 12 years. She worked as a youth counselor associate at Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount, correctional case manager at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, youth counselor technician at Pitt JDC, and juvenile court counselor in District 3 (Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, Pitt counties).

“Tyshanda has the experience to direct Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center,” said DJJDP Director of Facilities Angela Smith. “She has experience both with juveniles and adults, as well as a background in facilities and court services. She will be a well-rounded leader for the facility.”

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in child development and family relations from East Carolina University, as well as a master’s degree in psychology from Capella University.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.