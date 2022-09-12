New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named

New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director
New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director(NC Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor.

The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction for 12 years. She worked as a youth counselor associate at Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount, correctional case manager at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, youth counselor technician at Pitt JDC, and juvenile court counselor in District 3 (Carteret, Craven, Pamlico, Pitt counties).

“Tyshanda has the experience to direct Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center,” said DJJDP Director of Facilities Angela Smith. “She has experience both with juveniles and adults, as well as a background in facilities and court services. She will be a well-rounded leader for the facility.”

Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in child development and family relations from East Carolina University, as well as a master’s degree in psychology from Capella University.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
North Carolina gas prices continue to fall for thirteenth straight week.
Dickinson Avenue
Greenville busy road closing for several months starting Monday
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
‘Days of Our Lives’ heads to Peacock streaming service
Devin Maurice Hyman
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide