New Bern police continue search for missing woman

Adriana Ilvento
Adriana Ilvento(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman.

The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.

Police say Ilvento was last seen Thursday around midnight in the area of Craven Community College.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 252-633-2020.

