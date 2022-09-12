New Bern police continue search for missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman.

The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.

Police say Ilvento was last seen Thursday around midnight in the area of Craven Community College.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 252-633-2020.

