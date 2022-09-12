Make Me Proud: Beaufort Co Schools welcome students back

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bookbags are packed and the lunches are made!

School is back in session across the East with academics, athletics, and after-school activities following suit.

From the school bus pick up to the dismissal bell, Eastern Carolina kids are hard at work. And the pandemic’s grip is a bit looser, so face-to-face learning, growing, and playing are on the agenda.

ENC at Three is giving you a glimpse into the classroom, sharing all of the refrigerator door-worthy success, with a segment called Make Me Proud.

Maddie Kerth sat down with Beaufort Country Schools representative Kristen Riddle to find out what the first day was like and what we can look forward to heading into fall.

“We just had an amazing first start to Beaufort County Schools. There was just a really awesome energy in all of our 14 buildings,” Riddle said. “Teachers were excited, the children were excited, parents...”

Riddle said that this year was a bit different because there were no restrictions and that “you could feel that energy of the smiling faces and the colorful rooms and just a ton of excitement this last week.”

