Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Muggy Monday; Scattered PM storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A slow moving cold front will approach from the west Monday into Tuesday keeping showers in the forecast early in the week. Shower and storm chances Monday afternoon will run around 60%. The showers will be hit and miss with isolated rumbles of thunder. Tuesday will have a 30% chance, but is highest along and east of Highway 17. The winds will turn to the NW behind the front Tuesday afternoon with drier air filtering into the area Tuesday night.

The front will provide drier and cooler air for the second half of the work week. Highs to start the week will hold in the low to mid 80s before dropping to the low 80s after the front moves through, so while the temperature difference will not be great, the dryness will be a noticeable change. Overnight lows later in the week are expected to fall to the low 60s giving us an early Autumn preview.

TROPICS:

All is quiet in the tropics with no system expected to develop over the next 2 days. There is a 20% of a system developing off the coast of Africa within 5 days.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Monday

Patchy early fog then partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. High 87°. Winds: SW 5-12. Rain chance 60%.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible, mainly over coastal counties. High of 85°. Winds: SW 4-8. Rain chance 20% well inland and 40% east of highway 17.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. High of 83. Winds: NW-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and comfortable. High of 83. Winds: N 5-10

Friday

Partly sunny and nice. High of 82. Winds NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.