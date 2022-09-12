Greenville busy road closing for several months starting Monday

Dickinson Avenue closed for the next few months
Dickinson Avenue closed for the next few months(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy road in Greenville will be closed for several months starting Monday.

A portion of Dickinson Avenue will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. this morning until December 30.

Crews will be working on road improvements from Skinner Street to 14th Street.

Drivers who use Dickinson Avenue can take Memorial Drive, 10th Street, or Reade Circle.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

Devin Maurice Hyman
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back
Greenville volunteers cleaning up Wildwood park and trails to honor the lives lost in 9/11...
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back