Greenville busy road closing for several months starting Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A busy road in Greenville will be closed for several months starting Monday.

A portion of Dickinson Avenue will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. this morning until December 30.

Crews will be working on road improvements from Skinner Street to 14th Street.

Drivers who use Dickinson Avenue can take Memorial Drive, 10th Street, or Reade Circle.

