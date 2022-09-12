Goldsboro man arrested for child sex crime with 10-year-old victim

Rodney Robinson
Rodney Robinson(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man has been arrested for a child sex crime with a 10-year-old boy.

The Goldsboro Police Department says Rodney Robinson, 27, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Police say on Aug. 25th, at about 1 p.m., officers took a report of the crime. They learned the victim was a 10-year-old boy and known to the suspect, identified as Robinson.

WITN is told that on Sept. 8th, a warrant was secured for Robinson and he was arrested in the 400 block of Hollowell Avenue at 3:30 p.m. the next day.

Robinson was given a $25,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

