Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one eastern North Carolina county are investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:50 p.m. Saturday that a person was unresponsive on Rainey Street in Princeville.

When deputies got there, they found Kel’zavion Branch of Tarboro dead. His cause of death has not been released, but deputies are investigating the incident as a homicide.

34-year-old Devin Hyman is the suspect. He has tattoos on the side of his neck and beside his ear. Deputies say he is armed and dangerous. If you know where Hyman is contact deputies at (252) 641-7911.

