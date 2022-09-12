ECU announces game against Navy will kickoff at 6 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has filled in the time now for its American Athletic Conference opening game against Navy to be 6 PM on September 24th.

The game is being streamed on ESPN+. The Pirates improved to 1-1 this season with a 39-21 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. They came right down to the wire against Navy last year in Annapolis winning 38-35 on a walk-off 54-yard field goal by Owen Daffer.

The Pirates next play this Saturday at home against Campbell at 6 PM.

