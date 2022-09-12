ECU announces game against Navy will kickoff at 6 PM

Game is Saturday September 24th
ECU Navy set for 6 PM kickoff
ECU Navy set for 6 PM kickoff(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has filled in the time now for its American Athletic Conference opening game against Navy to be 6 PM on September 24th.

The game is being streamed on ESPN+. The Pirates improved to 1-1 this season with a 39-21 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. They came right down to the wire against Navy last year in Annapolis winning 38-35 on a walk-off 54-yard field goal by Owen Daffer.

The Pirates next play this Saturday at home against Campbell at 6 PM.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
NC ACC teams, App State win
NC State Rolls at Home, NC ACC schools sweep the day, App State Stuns #6 Texas A&M
ECU Pirates
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season