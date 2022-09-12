Despite wet weekend, Bike MS raises $1.2 million for research

1,300 cyclists rode for a cure to multiple sclerosis this past weekend in New Bern.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Downtown New Bern has returned to normal after being invaded this past weekend by thousands of cyclists and their families.

Saturday and Sunday marked the 34th year for the Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride.

Nearly 1,300 cyclists raised more than $1.2 million for multiple sclerosis research. Video from Saturday shows cyclists braving the elements as it rained most of the day for their rides in Craven and Pamlico counties.

Sunday morning started out promising with sunshine at Union Point Park, but by early afternoon, intense storms moved in and shut things down.

The New Bern event is the largest Bike MS rise in the southeast.

Before the pandemic, more than 2,000 cyclists participated and organizers say compared to last year, ridership is continuing to rebound.

