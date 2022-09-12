Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

The bus was then taken to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
Carnisha Kelley
Carnisha Kelley(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children.

According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.

A woman, identified as Carnisha Kelley, and another girl then ran onto the bus, the driver reported. Kelley began hitting multiple students, according to the incident report.

The driver said she then closed the door, radioed the transportation office, and took the bus to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies met students and parents in the parking lot.

One student had a busted and bloody lip and another had a bleeding scratch on the side of her cheek.

Kelley was arrested and issued three charges of assault and battery third degree and one charge of interfering with operation of a school bus.

