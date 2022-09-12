‘Days of Our Lives’ heads to Peacock streaming service

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, “Days of Our Lives” is moving to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

NBCUniversal made the announcement back in August that the network’s longest-running series would be making the move.

According to NBC, the fan-favorite drama is making the move to help launch “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. New episodes will be available at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“NBC News Daily” will be an hour-long program featuring journalists that include Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

NBC said the news program would provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available via its streaming services.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Lazarus said.

Click here to learn more about the streaming service.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12 News. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Hotline at 1-855-597-1827.(Source: NBC)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen
Missing Washington teen found safe
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
ECU tops ODU a big bounce back win for the Pirates.
ECU football uses big second half to propel past ODU
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges
FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense...
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

Latest News

Dickinson Avenue closed for the next few months
Greenville busy road closing for several months starting Monday
Devin Maurice Hyman
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back