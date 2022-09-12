‘Days of Our Lives’ heads to Peacock streaming service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting today, “Days of Our Lives” is moving to NBC’s streaming service, Peacock.

NBCUniversal made the announcement back in August that the network’s longest-running series would be making the move.

According to NBC, the fan-favorite drama is making the move to help launch “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. New episodes will be available at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“NBC News Daily” will be an hour-long program featuring journalists that include Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

NBC said the news program would provide viewers with up-to-the-minute national and international news while also being available via its streaming services.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Lazarus said.

Click here to learn more about the streaming service.

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12 News. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Hotline at 1-855-597-1827. (Source: NBC)

