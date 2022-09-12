Cape Hatteras celebrating 150th anniversary of Bodie Island Lighthouse

Bodie Island Lighthouse
Bodie Island Lighthouse(National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Outer Banks Lighthouse Society is celebrating the 150th anniversary of one of its historic lighthouses.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse was first lit on Oct. 1, 1872, after it was destroyed in the Civil War years earlier. This site has been a National Park since 2000. It is one of only ten lighthouses still standing that has a first-order Fresnel Lens - called the invention that saved a million ships.

There will be a one-hour ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Bodie Island Light Station. The ceremony will include remarks from the US Coast Guard, Outer Banks Lighthouse Society, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and the descendants of the lighthouse keepers.

Visitors will be able to experience temporary displays and exhibits within the Double Keepers Quarters and the base of the Lighthouse.

