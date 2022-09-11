Washington Police Department asking for public’s help locating missing teen

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M.

She was last seen in Bertie County driving a 2007 Pearl White Kia Amanti, a four door sedan. (KAS 9701 NC Tag).

Boyd was described as wearing a red shirt and black pants with the words “body” written across the back, and red shoes.

She is described as African American, female, 5′9 and 190 pounds with black/burgundy braids.

Anyone with information about Makhiya’s whereabouts is asked to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.