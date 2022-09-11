Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers honored the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack by serving the community.

Pitt County community members came together to improve and maintain Greenville’s Wildwood Park and trails.

Participants put on gloves, long pants, tennis shoes, and brought water bottles to work outside in the September heat.

For Greenville resident, Kimberly Mills, this event is important because it brings people together in a time of reflection, while also serving the community.

”We decided to do it on 9/11 to remember the people that passed away years ago just to honor them,” Mills said. “We’re hoping that by doing this, cleaning it up and making it as good as new that more people will be able to get out here and enjoy it and give the families and things something to do.”

This service is one of many 9/11 Memorial events that took place, and next year’s clean-up is already planned to take place.

