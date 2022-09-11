Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

ECU Pirates
ECU Pirates(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season.

Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back.

The Pirates led at the half 16 to 7 and then piled it on in the 4th quarter to go on and win 39-21.

The Pirates, now 1-1, Play the Campbell Camels next Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

