Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season.
Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back.
The Pirates led at the half 16 to 7 and then piled it on in the 4th quarter to go on and win 39-21.
The Pirates, now 1-1, Play the Campbell Camels next Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium at 6:00 p.m.
