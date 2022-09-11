NC State Rolls at Home, NC ACC schools sweep the day, App State Stuns #6 Texas A&M

RALEIGH, N.C (AP) - Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns to help No. 18 North Carolina State beat Charleston Southern 55-3. The Wolfpack’s defense held the Championship Subdivision opponent to 150 total yards. Leary threw four TD passes, including a perfect wheel route to Jordan Houston. He also had a 40-yarder after shrugging a blitzer from his back to deliver the ball downfield. The runaway win gave N.C. State a chance to clean up mistakes from a narrow road win at East Carolina. Sam Babbush’s 48-yard field goal midway through the third quarter helped Charleston Southern break up the shutout.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chase Brice threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and Appalachian State took advantage of two turnovers to stun No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14 on Saturday. Appalachian State won a week after scoring six touchdowns and 40 points in the fourth quarter in a 63-61 opening loss to North Carolina. Appalachian State (1-1) settled for a 29-yard field goal by Michael Hughes to take a 17-14 lead with about eight minutes left after Christian Wells was wide open but dropped a sure touchdown on third down.

ATLANTA (AP) - Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team. The Tar Heels rallied for a 35-28 victory over Georgia State after squandering an 18-point lead. The 3-0 Tar Heels were coming off a wild 63-61 victory at Appalachian State despite giving up a staggering 40 points in the fourth quarter. Georgia State ripped off 25 straight points to grab a 28-21 lead late in the third quarter. But UNC pulled out the win despite three TD passes from Georgia State’s Darren Grainger.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and Duke beat Northwestern 31-23. Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in Wildcat territory to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining. Johnson finished the game by pouncing on Evan Hull’s fumble with 12 seconds left. Waters rushed for a career-best 91 yards, including a 42-yard scoring run for the Blue Devils (2-0). Jaylen Coleman added 83 yards and a short touchdown run.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25. Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season. Hartman’s 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

