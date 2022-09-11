ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

Jeep affairs and others gathered to drive in honor of Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman
Jeep affairs and others gathered to drive in honor of Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers.

Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.

For Greenville resident, Jimmy Nay, honoring Fishman’s life and the ultimate sacrifice he made brought overwhelming joy to the jeep community.

“The jeep community is an overwhelming and awesome support for this first responder who made the ultimate sacrifice just to protect us, our freedom, and community way of life here,” Nay said. “We’re out, giving back, and showing our support for this gentleman.”

Jeep Affairs plans to hold another jeep ride in the future. The club hopes this opportunity provides another chance for the community to come together.

The ride will meet at Lenior County Fairgrounds.

