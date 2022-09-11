Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research

13 hundred cyclists braved the rain in 100 mile race for MS patients and research.
13 hundred cyclists braved the rain in 100 mile race for MS patients and research.(n/a)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride.

Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Many riders rode the planned 100-mile route in Craven and Pamlico counties, even with the rain.

This is the 34th annual ride in New Bern, which has become the largest Bike MS ride in the southeast.

Another ride is set to happen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 A.M., and riders are expected to endure more rain.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
Jacqueline Barr / Nyja Hemby
Pair charged with stealing $10,000 using fraudulent checks
Aerial view of Wayne County Biogas Facility
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks
Barbed wire sits atop a fence as a North Carolina prison.
Swansboro man gets more than 41 years on child porn charges

Latest News

Jeep affairs and others gathered to drive in honor of Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
Downtown Ayden
Ayden Collard Festival returns
ECU Pirates
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant