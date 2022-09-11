Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride.

Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Many riders rode the planned 100-mile route in Craven and Pamlico counties, even with the rain.

This is the 34th annual ride in New Bern, which has become the largest Bike MS ride in the southeast.

Another ride is set to happen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 A.M., and riders are expected to endure more rain.

