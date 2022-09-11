Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001.

It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.

Havelock High School, School Resource Officer Brian Borton was working on that fateful day. He recalled prioritizing students even during a time of great shock.

“Get everyone inside the school; we don’t know what’s going on,” he explained, when recalling his feelings on that day. “We need to find out first and take care of those kids, and we immediately went into lockdown.”

The City of Havelock has joined together as a community for years to honor those who lost their lives during the events of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Sunday, attendees looked upon the fallen beam and other pieces from the impacted areas on 9/11 at the Havelock memorial that members of the community built. For Havelock Mayor Will Lewis, this is always a special time, as it brings Craven county together to remember what is most important on the ground they helped build.

“It’s really community built. So I think it’s a really treasured event to come out here even on days like today when everybody has probably something they think would be better to do, but they still come out to take a little bit of their time to memorialize those folks and to remember the event,” Lewis said.

As the years go by, the community of Havelock along with many others, are committed to remembering the lives lost on this day and honoring those who have gone before them to serve.

Borton told us, “We have to remember. We have to keep it in our hearts. They attacked us, and we can’t stand letting someone attack us. We have to defend ourselves, and we did, and we need to keep a strong country.”

