Ayden Collard Festival returns

By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden.

This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years.

For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks forward to.

“It’s good for the community, not only just Ayden but also the small towns around. We usually come together during the collard festival and watermelon festival come together,” said Grimes. “We get a chance to see the people who have moved out in the suburbs.”

From carnival games, rides, arts and crafts, and collard eating contests, the Collard Festival offers something special for everyone of all ages.

For many, like Christopher Arnolds, spending time with family and enjoying the rides is most anticipated.

“Me and my mom are coming here today to spend some time and have a good time,” said Arnolds. “The festival’s here and I’m buying stuff and spending her money,” said Arnolds.

And Lila Price said she like “going on rides and playing games.”

Others would say the people attending feel like family, and having fun being a kid is what it’s all about.

As people join in on all the fun as one community, they look forward to next year’s festival and Arnolds told us, “it’s fun being a kid.”

