WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two

WRH, South Central, Parrott Academy, JP2, and Pungo Christian earn home wins


By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4

Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Pender 28

Wilson Beddingfield 34, Ayden-Grifton 24

South Central 48, Willow Spring 26

Faith Christian 23, Bear Grass Charter 20

Parrott Academy 54, Halifax Academy 41

John Paul II 74, Wayne Christian 32

Pungo Christian 68, Community Christian 34

