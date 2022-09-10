WITN End Zone Week 4 - part two
WRH, South Central, Parrott Academy, JP2, and Pungo Christian earn home wins
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Pender 28
Wilson Beddingfield 34, Ayden-Grifton 24
South Central 48, Willow Spring 26
Faith Christian 23, Bear Grass Charter 20
Parrott Academy 54, Halifax Academy 41
John Paul II 74, Wayne Christian 32
Pungo Christian 68, Community Christian 34
