WITN End Zone Week 4 - Part one

Riverside-Martin, Havelock, Rose win on road, East Duplin and Tarboro earn home victories
WITN End Zone Week 4 - Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4

WITN AREA SCORES

Bertie County 8, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0

Camden County 40, Gates County 6

Clinton 33, Jacksonville Northside 12

East Duplin 42, Croatan 0

Edenton Holmes 48, Norview, Va. 26

Faith Christian 23, Bear Grass 20

Farmville Central 22, Swansboro 19

Greene Central 28, Eastern Wayne 0

Greenville Rose 30, Southwest Onslow 0

Havelock 30, West Craven 0

Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 3

Jacksonville White Oak 53, East Carteret 14

John Paul II Catholic 74, Wayne Christian 32

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Halifax Academy 41

Kinston 52, Pamlico County 8

Louisburg 42, Washington County 8

Nash Central 35, North Johnston 6

New Bern 21, Maury, Va. 14

North Duplin 56, Lejeune 20

Northampton County 64, North Edgecombe 7

Northern Nash 44, Greenville Conley 7

Pinetown Northside 49, Robersonville South Creek 0

Pungo Christian 68, Community Christian 34

Richlands 27, South Lenoir 21

Riverside Martin 23, Chocowinity Southside 20

Rocky Mount 62, Goldsboro 0

Rocky Point Trask 58, Holly Ridge Dixon 14

South Central Pitt 48, Willow Spring 26

Southern Nash 34, South Granville 14

Southern Wayne 29, North Lenoir 6

Tarboro 27, SouthWest Edgecombe 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender County 28

Whiteville 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 7

Wilson Beddingfield 34, Ayden-Grifton 27

Wilson Prep 16, Red Springs 8

