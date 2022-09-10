WITN End Zone Week 4 - Part one
Riverside-Martin, Havelock, Rose win on road, East Duplin and Tarboro earn home victories
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - WITN END ZONE - WEEK 4
Riverside-Martin 23, Southside 20
Tarboro 27, SouthWest Edgecombe 7
Havelock 30, West Craven 0
Northern Nash 44, D.H. Conley 7
J.H. Rose 30, Southwest Onslow 0
East Duplin 42, Croatan 0
WITN AREA SCORES
Bertie County 8, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Camden County 40, Gates County 6
Clinton 33, Jacksonville Northside 12
Edenton Holmes 48, Norview, Va. 26
Faith Christian 23, Bear Grass 20
Farmville Central 22, Swansboro 19
Greene Central 28, Eastern Wayne 0
Jacksonville 49, West Carteret 3
Jacksonville White Oak 53, East Carteret 14
John Paul II Catholic 74, Wayne Christian 32
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Halifax Academy 41
Kinston 52, Pamlico County 8
Louisburg 42, Washington County 8
Nash Central 35, North Johnston 6
New Bern 21, Maury, Va. 14
North Duplin 56, Lejeune 20
Northampton County 64, North Edgecombe 7
Pinetown Northside 49, Robersonville South Creek 0
Pungo Christian 68, Community Christian 34
Richlands 27, South Lenoir 21
Rocky Mount 62, Goldsboro 0
Rocky Point Trask 58, Holly Ridge Dixon 14
South Central Pitt 48, Willow Spring 26
Southern Nash 34, South Granville 14
Southern Wayne 29, North Lenoir 6
Wallace-Rose Hill 56, Pender County 28
Whiteville 41, Goldsboro Rosewood 7
Wilson Beddingfield 34, Ayden-Grifton 27
Wilson Prep 16, Red Springs 8
