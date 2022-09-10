UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River.

Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street.

The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky Mount Fire Department Search and Rescue.

Some paddled in kayaks with support from the local fire department, while others walked the land, but they all carried 30-gallon orange bags and “grabbers.”

“I’m always heartened, though, with events like this when folks show up and choose to spend their time cleaning up the river and their community,” said Jill Howell, Riverkeeper for Sound Rivers. “There was a great turnout in Rocky Mount for the river clean up, with both seasoned paddlers and kids who had never been in a kayak before working together to take quite a bit of trash out of the river.”

This event was sponsored by Sound Rivers, the Medoc Chapter of the Sierra Club, Rotary Club, the NC Wesleyan Rotaract Club, and Keep America Beautiful.

