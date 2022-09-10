Tunnel to Towers Pays off the mortgage for fallen Jones County Sheriff in observance of the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK (WITN) -In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgages for 21 fallen first responder families, including on the home of Jones County Sheriff Danny Heath.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says, “On August 2nd, 2021, Heath succumbed to the stress associated with the duties of being a sheriff and passed peacefully at his home in Trenton, North Carolina.”

Heath was a Navy Veteran who proudly served his country in the Persian Gulf and Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Zion 81, Scottish Rite, Sudan Shriners, and North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. He sat on the Jones County ABC and SECU Boards. Heath also received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certification and was awarded Probation Officer of the Year in 2007.

He left behind his wife, Cheryl, and their children Cheridan Raye and Dylan Ray.

“Thank you so much for the work you do. We are grateful for your assistance. Once a death occurs, not only are you left having to navigate life without your partner, you, also, have to figure out how to live without their salary and still pay the bills. Thank you for taking that worry away. We appreciate it more than this ‘Thank You’ can express,” said Cheryl.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

