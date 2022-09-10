Tar River Rescue Rescue cleanup event being held Saturday

Paddling down the Tar River
Paddling down the Tar River(Maddie Kerth)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An event in Rocky Mount on Saturday will give people an opportunity to help clean up the Tar River.

Saturday, September 10th from 8 am until 12 pm the Tar River Rescue event will be taking place at Sunset Park, 1550 River Drive in Rocky Mount.

Sound Rivers is sponsoring the event and will provide a limited number of kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices on a first come, first-served basis.

Water and on-land volunteers are needed for the event.

