Russell’s First Alert Forecast: High rip current threats and soggy weekend, giving way to seasonal weather by midweek

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Today and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days due to high risk of dangerous rip currents from the Outer Banks through the Crystal Coast beaches. The elevated rip threat is a result of Hurricane Earl churning up the seas over much of the Atlantic, which will increase our surf from 3-5 ft. to 5-8 ft in most areas. These dangerous conditions is expected over this three day stretch, though should Earl intensify, the condition could persist into the early week.

A warm front will send cloud cover and precipitation over the East this weekend that will set the stage for a cold front arriving Monday and Tuesday. The complex frontal passage will create a saturated forecast which will extend from the weekend into the middle of next week. The cloud cover and humidity should hold temperatures in the low to middle 80s. Areas not affected by storms could reach the middle 80s. With a warm front passing over the region, it will serve as a lifting mechanism for showers and thunderstorms. Some storms that form may produce lightning, thunder, and gusty winds. Despite the risk for storms, the chances for severe weather remains low. Most computer model guidance indicate the heaviest precipitation may occur Sunday afternoon and into Monday.

The cold front will make a slow, yet steady pass over the East, pulling away from the Outer Banks late Wednesday. This will encourage drier, and cooler air to return in time for the following weekend. Highs to start the week will hold in the mid 80s before dropping to the low 80s after the front moves through. Overnight lows later in the week are expected to fall to the low 60s similar to (hammock and picnic enjoying weather).

TROPICS:

Earl: Hurricane Earl is beginning to undergo extratropical transition and while it has maintained its category 2 strength, the recent 5 am advisory is showing a slight increase in barometric pressure, with steady winds. It appears that Earl has reached it’s peak as a tropical cyclone. This will likely start to wane due to acceleration of the storm and the colder waters in its path. The center of Earl has passed Bermuda and will continue on its northeasterly trajectory over the weekend. While Earl has passed its closest point to ENC, the size of the system will keep swells up along our coast for a few days. This will lead to a high threat of rip currents across all area beaches this weekend with surf between 5 to 8 feet.

Saturday

Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. High of 81. Winds: E 5-12. Rain chance: 50%

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms reach their peak late Sunday night. High of 83. Winds SE 5-10. Rain chance: 70%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85. Rain chance 50%.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers and storms. High of 84. Rain chance 40%.

