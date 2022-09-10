Rocky Mount Police investigate accidental shooting of child

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police are investigating after they say a child was accidentally shot.

Police say the Rocky Mount Emergency 9-1-1 center received a call at midnight from UNC Nash Healthcare reporting a 4-year-old child arrived in the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the foot.

Police say the mother had taken her daughter to the emergency room after a shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of Humphrey Dr.

The preliminary investigation has determined this incident to be an accidental shooting involving a family member.

