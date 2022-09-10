New Bern 5K run to bring awareness to dangers of driving under the influence

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Bold like Britt 5K is to help bring awareness to the dangers of drinking and driving in Craven and Carteret counties following Brittany Cass’ car accident involving a drunk driver.

Brittany Cass was traveling home from a church meeting on Hwy 70 and was hit head on by a drunk driver in January of 2022.

Cass had life saving abdominal surgery, broke both her femurs, fractured her left hip, her tailbone and her back and has since gone through rigorous physical and occupational therapy to learn how to navigate life in a wheelchair.

All proceeds will go towards Bold Like Britt Co. and MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) to support funds to educate kids about the dangers of drinking & driving along with supporting checkpoints in these counties.

The 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run is at Martin Marrietta Park. The 5K will go around the reservoir and the 1 Mile Fun Run will loop around the playground and reservoir.

Both courses are on a dirt trail.

Registration for the 5K is $35 and $20 for the 1 mile Fun Run.

