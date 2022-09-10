9/11 to be remembered in a big way in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge #1710 and P.A.W.S. (Pet Adoption & Welfare Society) is planning its annual 9/11 Memorial Ride & Event to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11.

The parade/ride will start at the Elks Lodge on Miller Farm Road, proceed through part of Newport, cross over to Highway 70, and travel back into Morehead City where it will cross the bridge to Atlantic Beach.

Participants will then travel down the banks to Emerald Isle, cross the bridge into Cape Carteret and then return to the Elks Lodge following Highway 24.

Residents along the route are encouraged to come out and wave the American flag and salute these heroes. Upon returning to the Elks Lodge, participants will be fed home-cooked North Carolina BBQ.

The cost is $25 per person (age 15 and up) and includes the ride, food, entertainment and a Silent Auction.

Some of the funds will be used to assist wounded warriors in getting home during the upcoming holidays and some will go to aid first responders.

The event date is Saturday, September 10, 2022 with registration beginning at 9am and the ride starting at 12 noon.

After the estimated 1 ½ hour ride/parade, the celebration will continue at the Lodge until 3pm.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.