Tropical Update: Hurricane Earl passing by Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Earl’s winds are back up to 100 mph Friday morning. The storm is tracking about 140 miles east of Bermuda, sparing the island the brunt of the Earl’s impacts. The NHC projects Earl to become a category 2 hurricane by Friday evening as it picks up speed on its northeastward track.

The track remains unchanged, with Earl’s eye staying 600 miles off our coast. High rip current threats have already been felt across our beaches, a trend that will continue through the weekend and possibly into early next week. Wave heights along the immediate coast will range between 5 to 7 feet. No other impacts will be felt from Earl here in Eastern N.C. Once the system clears Bermuda, it will slowly die out over the northern Atlantic.

Danielle has become a non tropical system and no more advisories are issued of this system.

