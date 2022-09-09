Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

Trainwreck is a high-energy, 8-piece party band with horns from Greenville.
Trainwreck is a high-energy, 8-piece party band with horns from Greenville.(WITN)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday.

To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!

Trainwreck is a high-energy, 8-piece party band with horns from Greenville.

They play the night away with the tunes you know from Classic R&B to Motown Funk and more!

Follow the band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TrainWrecknc/
Follow the band on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TrainWrecknc/(WITN)

Voted Best band by Mixer Magazine two years in a row, Trainwreck gives a night to remember to the Carolinas!

Band members Adrian Watts and Barney Branch joins Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three looking ahead at their future gigs.

Saturday, you’ll find the guys in New Bern at Bike MS.

They’ll play Greenville’s Freeboot Friday on September 16 to prepare for the Pirate’s fight against Campbell.

Keep up with the band on their Facebook or website for more events!

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
Chavis Shamble
Registered sex offender charged with being at Pitt County school twice this week
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Jacqueline Barr / Nyja Hemby
Pair charged with stealing $10,000 using fraudulent checks
Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said Lenwood Pettaway was arrested Wednesday by Greenville...
Man arrested in violent Greene Co. holdup charged with three Greenville robberies