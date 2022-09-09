Trainwreck plays Eastern Carolina venues for 17 years

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We know you are looking ahead to the weekend and locking down your plans this Friday.

To help you with that, ENC at Three is introducing a new segment called Sounds of the Shore, featuring the music of the East and the people that make it!

Trainwreck is a high-energy, 8-piece party band with horns from Greenville.

They play the night away with the tunes you know from Classic R&B to Motown Funk and more!

Voted Best band by Mixer Magazine two years in a row, Trainwreck gives a night to remember to the Carolinas!

Band members Adrian Watts and Barney Branch joins Maddie Kerth on ENC at Three looking ahead at their future gigs.

Saturday, you’ll find the guys in New Bern at Bike MS.

They’ll play Greenville’s Freeboot Friday on September 16 to prepare for the Pirate’s fight against Campbell.

