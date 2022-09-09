Three state ferry routes switch to off-season schedules Tuesday

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - The new fall crispness means ferries will be switching schedules.

The DOT has released schedules for the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry route:

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekdays): 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekdays): 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Southport to Fort Fisher (Weekends): 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Fort Fisher to Southport (Weekends): 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And the Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke ferry routes:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

These schedules will go into effect Tuesday Sept. 13 and will remain this way until the end of the year.

