Soon-to-be-dad wins $100,000 lottery prize

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A Havelock man says he’ll use the money won with a $100,000 lottery prize to help take care of his yet-to-be-born child.

Douglas Hurlock bought a Spectacular Riches ticket at the Speedway on East Main Street in Havelock because his first choice was sold out.

“I gave it to my wife to look at because I didn’t believe I was seeing what I was seeing,” he said.

After required state and federal withholding taxes, the man took home $71,017.

The couple’s child is due in November. “Now my child’s medical care will be taken care of when he’s born,” Hurlock said.

The Spectacular Riches game debuted last October and state lottery officials say there are still three $1 million and nine $100,000 prizes that remain to be claimed.

