Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base creates public school on base.
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base creates public school on base.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school.

The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base.

Members of the base and Wayne County public schools will attend the ceremony which starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WITN photo)
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville
Chavis Shamble
Registered sex offender charged with being at Pitt County school twice this week
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
British ENC resident reflects on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II following death
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
Participants in Wayne Community College complete the 73-flight climb in 2021
Eastern NC organizations honoring Patriot Day this weekend
Saving Graces for Felines: Phoebe
Saving Graces for Felines: Phoebe