Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school.
The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base.
Members of the base and Wayne County public schools will attend the ceremony which starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.
