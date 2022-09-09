Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school.

The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base.

Members of the base and Wayne County public schools will attend the ceremony which starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday morning.

