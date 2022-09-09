Saving Graces for Felines: Phoebe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Saving Graces for Felines cat of the week for September 9 is Phoebe.

Phoebe is a survivor after riding over 20 miles in a car engine when she was just a baby. Thankfully the sweet girl was found unharmed.

When she was a kitten she decided to take a long ride inside a car engine and thankfully someone found her. She made it through her trip without a scratch and now she’s looking for a family to love.

Saving Graces for Felines says she is very sweet and loves attention. She likes other cats too and lives well with dogs.

They say she should be a good companion for people of all ages. If you want to take this snuggle buddy who is sure to win hearts home visit the Saving Graces website.

