Public invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at N.C. State Capitol

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A book for North Carolinians to leave their condolences in remembrance of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been placed at the North Carolina State Capitol.

The book rests on a small table at the foot of the George Washington statue in the Capitol Rotunda, along with a memorial wreath donated by the Daughters of the British Empire in North Carolina.

Members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences from Monday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 17.

Governor Cooper will send the book to the British royal family on behalf of the people of North Carolina.

The State Capitol is located at 1 East Edenton Street, Raleigh.

